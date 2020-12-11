George Francomb among absentees for struggling Crawley

Crawley have no fresh injury worries ahead of the Sky Bet League Two visit of Barrow.

John Yems has not seen his side win in the league since October and they let a two-goal lead slip to draw at Mansfield last time out.

He will once again be unable to call on the services of Tom McGill (concussion) or George Francomb (arm).

Reece Grego-Cox (knee) is a long-term absentee for the Red Devils.

A 1-0 loss at Salford last Saturday made in four defeats in six for Barrow.

David Dunn’s side currently sit 21st in the table and will be hoping to take advantage of their hosts’ own poor form to get back to winning ways.

Lewis Hardcastle (ankle) will be pushing to be in contention while defender Kgosi Ntlhe’s place in the side is in doubt after he came off in the first half of the Salford game.

James Jones (ankle) and Courtney Baker-Richardson (hip) continue to work their way back to fitness.