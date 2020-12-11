James Maddison set for Leicester return against Brighton

Leicester’s James Maddison is expected to return to face Brighton on Sunday.

The midfielder sat out Thursday’s 2-0 Europa League win over AEK Athens with a minor knee problem but trained as normal on Friday.

Timothy Castagne (hamstring) and Daniel Amartey (thigh) are close to a return but will not be available against the Seagulls while Caglar Soyuncu and Ricardo Pereira (groin) are sidelined.

Brighton will again be without Adam Lallana as the midfielder continues to recover from a groin problem.

Seagulls boss Graham Potter reported no fresh selection concerns following Monday night’s 2-1 home defeat by Southampton.

Midfielders Davy Propper and Alexis Mac Allister have joined in with full training again this week as they move closer to a return following their own lay-offs.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic, Justin, Fuchs, Morgan, Evans, Thomas, Fofana, Choudhury, Tielemans, Ndidi, Mendy, Praet, Albrighton, Gray, Maddison, Barnes, Under, Perez, Vardy, Iheanacho, Slimani

Brighton provisional squad: Ryan, Lamptey, White, Webster, Dunk, Veltman, Bissouma, Gross, March, Connolly, Welbeck, Steele, Bernardo, Burn, Maupay, Trossard, Jahanbakhsh, Alzate