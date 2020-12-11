Dundee United remain affected by coronavirus concerns before Rangers clash

Dundee United are still affected by Covid-19 issues ahead of the visit of Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers.

Only some of the nine players who were instructed to self-isolate are back with the squad. The likes of Paul McMullan, Nicky Clark, Luke Bolton and Jamie Robson missed last weekend’s defeat at Livingston.

Calum Butcher is free from suspension while Logan Chalmers (knee) and Peter Pawlett (groin) are injured.

Ryan Jack and Filip Helander will rejoin the Rangers squad after being left out of the travelling party which won in Poland on Thursday night.

Jack (knee) and Helander (coronavirus) were in the running to feature in the Europa League clash with Lech Poznan but boss Steven Gerrard opted to keep them fresh to face United. Kemar Roofe and Steven Davis were also given the night off and could return to face Micky Mellon’s team.

Jermain Defoe – who is not part of the Light Blues’ European squad – is also available again but George Edmundson and Jordan Jones are suspended while Nikola Katic (knee) remains out long term.