Jimenez returns to Wolves and Bednarek the Barista – Friday’s sporting social

Football

Jose Mourinho shared his manager of the month award with his staff.

Raul Jimenez returned to the Wolves training ground.

A Friday prayer from Mesut Ozil.

Harry Kane showed off Grenfell Athletic’s latest shirt.

Grenfell Athletic. Fabric of the community. pic.twitter.com/EY8eqUlg8K — Harry Kane (@HKane) December 11, 2020

Down to the final three…

🙌 Marcelo has been named as one of the three finalists for @FIFAcom’s 2020 Best Men’s Coach award pic.twitter.com/SWWogPl1y6 — Leeds United (@LUFC) December 11, 2020

Jan Bednarek is a man of many talents.

Another Rangers performance for Steven Gerrard to be proud of.

Another interesting video from Nigel Adkins.

Jesse Lingard celebrated Christmas Jumper Day.

The Madrid derby looms large for Real captain Sergio Ramos.

Cricket

James Anderson worked on his fitness.

Another green top in New Zealand!

Jason Holder has opted to bowl first at Wellington in the second #NZvWI Test 🌴 Is that the right decision on this pitch? 📸 @BLACKCAPS pic.twitter.com/AgbI8aO3Ca — ICC (@ICC) December 10, 2020

Not a bad view!

From South Africa to Australia for some of the England boys.

David Warner has a career lined up after cricket!

Happy anniversary to the Kohlis.

3 years and onto a lifetime together ❤️ pic.twitter.com/a30gdU87vS — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 11, 2020

Boxing

Anthony Joshua puts it all on the line on Saturday night.

Let’s get ready to rumble!

In case you didn’t know.

This is boxing 🤫 pic.twitter.com/EjsXRVUn7W — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) December 11, 2020 God is with me in battle. pic.twitter.com/XnG25zzhgY — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) December 11, 2020

Merry Christmas from the Furys.

Josh Warrington kept in shape.

One week to go for GGG.

Golf

Happy memories for Ian Poulter.

A place that holds memories that I will never forget…Enjoy guys it will be a special week. 👊🏼 https://t.co/Qlrtm0O0ou — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) December 11, 2020

MMA

Conor McGregor only has eyes on one date.

Formula One

Look who is back.

And he was delighted.

On yer bike Jenson!

I thought cyclocross bikes were kind of a new thing, I was rocking them in the mid 80’s and matching team kit, better still a fantastic mullet 🤣 #cycling New kit ideas for @Legerlosangeles 😉 pic.twitter.com/7oEo1XdKoo — Jenson Button (@JensonButton) December 11, 2020

New helmet for Charles Leclerc.

New helmet for the last race of the season. Danke Seb ! Let’s make this last race a good one 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kaiubOlmgn — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) December 11, 2020

And Lando Norris’ helmet is out of this world.

Athletics

Usain Bolt taught his daughter how to speed read.

Friday Mood ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/iReTUMmdRi — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) December 11, 2020

Tennis

Simona Halep was proud.