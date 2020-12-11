Jimenez returns to Wolves and Bednarek the Barista – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 11.
Football
Jose Mourinho shared his manager of the month award with his staff.
Raul Jimenez returned to the Wolves training ground.
A Friday prayer from Mesut Ozil.
Harry Kane showed off Grenfell Athletic’s latest shirt.
Down to the final three…
Jan Bednarek is a man of many talents.
Another Rangers performance for Steven Gerrard to be proud of.
Another interesting video from Nigel Adkins.
Jesse Lingard celebrated Christmas Jumper Day.
The Madrid derby looms large for Real captain Sergio Ramos.
Cricket
James Anderson worked on his fitness.
Another green top in New Zealand!
Not a bad view!
From South Africa to Australia for some of the England boys.
David Warner has a career lined up after cricket!
Happy anniversary to the Kohlis.
Boxing
Anthony Joshua puts it all on the line on Saturday night.
Let’s get ready to rumble!
In case you didn’t know.
Merry Christmas from the Furys.
Josh Warrington kept in shape.
One week to go for GGG.
Golf
Happy memories for Ian Poulter.
MMA
Conor McGregor only has eyes on one date.
Formula One
Look who is back.
And he was delighted.
On yer bike Jenson!
New helmet for Charles Leclerc.
And Lando Norris’ helmet is out of this world.
Athletics
Usain Bolt taught his daughter how to speed read.
Tennis
Simona Halep was proud.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe