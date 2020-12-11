Leicester winger Demarai Gray expected to leave the club

Demarai Gray can leave Leicester after failing to make an impression under boss Brendan Rodgers.

The winger’s contract expires at the end of the season and he is not part of Rodgers’ plans.

Gray – a title winner with the Foxes in 2016 – has played just once in the Carabao Cup this season.

Rodgers said: “It’s pretty clear with Demarai that he’s looking to move on. His attitude to training has been first class, he has been very professional.

“He is at the stage of his career where he has been here a long time and hasn’t maybe nailed down a place. A fresh start may be the course for him.

“I will always respect him and until his last day I will never discard him but it’s looking more than likely he will probably be somewhere else next season.”

Gray joined from Birmingham for £3.5million in 2016, playing 12 times to help the Foxes to a shock Premier League crown.

He has made 168 appearances for the club, scoring 13 goals, but has not featured in Rodgers’ top-flight squads this season.