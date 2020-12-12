Grimsby denied victory by Nicky Maynard penalty

Grimsby halted a run of three straight Sky Bet League Two defeats with a 1-1 draw against fellow strugglers Mansfield.

Ira Jackson marked his Grimsby debut with the opener shortly after coming off the bench, but experienced striker Nicky Maynard equalised from the penalty spot at the other end.

Chances were at a premium in the first half at Blundell Park as both sides looked to edge themselves away from the relegation zone.

A header from Ryan Sweeney was as close as the visitors came to scoring in the run-up to half-time, while George Williams took aim from distance for Grimsby.

Upon the restart, George Lapslie fired one into the side-netting and Sam Russell was promptly forced into a sharp double save.

At the other end, the opener came when Jackson reacted quickest on the rebound to slot home his first goal for the club.

However, the lead lasted just six minutes as Mansfield substitute Maynard made his mark from the spot after home goalkeeper Russell had brought down Harry Charsley.