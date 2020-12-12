Charlton hit back to cruise to Dons victory

Charlton returned to winning ways but were forced to come from behind to beat south London neighbours AFC Wimbledon 5-2.

The Dons almost took the lead after 21 minutes when Chris Gunter had to clear away a bundled effort from Joe Pigott.

However, Charlton went ahead in the 36th minute with a smart finish from the edge of the area by Conor Washington, who was allowed to turn and shoot.

The visitors struck back after 41 minutes when Pigott curled the ball past Ben Amos with a superb effort from just outside the box.

Defender Daniel Csoka put Wimbledon ahead just before the break when he converted a cross from Alex Woodyard.

Charlton almost hit back three minutes after the restart but goalkeeper Connal Trueman pulled off a point-blank save to deny Ben Watson.

Jake Forster-Caskey levelled in the 63rd minute when he pounced on a rebound from a Trueman save and Jonny Williams put Charlton ahead a minute later with a first-time finish from a cross by Gunter.

Chuks Aneke made it 4-2 with an 84th-minute effort and Ben Purrington completed the scoring from close range at the death.