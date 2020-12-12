Shrewsbury end long winless run with victory at League One leaders Hull

Shrewsbury secured a first win in 11 league games with an unexpected 1-0 victory at Hull.

The visitors defied the odds against the League One leaders to claim a deserved triumph thanks to Charlie Daniels’ neat goal after 27 minutes.

Daniels seized upon striker Daniel Udoh’s threaded pass into the penalty area before calmly dinking the ball over onrushing goalkeeper Matt Ingram.

The visitors were excellent value for their half-time lead and could even have gone ahead 11 minutes earlier when Oliver Norburn’s deflected drive from distance skimmed the left post.

Hull’s best chance before the interval came against the run of play when Josh Emmanuel’s low hit from the right skidded just wide of the target.

Though the hosts marginally improved after the restart, Shrewsbury’s efficient high-pressing game left City frustrated and short of inspiration.

With Udoh and Town defender Ro-Shaun Williams especially impressive, Hull not once tested goalkeeper Matija Sarkic throughout the second half – though George Honeyman should have done much better when he volleyed over from close range late on.