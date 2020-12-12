James Olayinka gives struggling Southend win over Scunthorpe

James Olayinka’s well-taken goal 10 minutes from time fired rock-bottom Southend to a 1-0 win against Scunthorpe.

The on-loan Arsenal midfielder netted from the edge of the penalty area to provide the Shrimpers with just their second Sky Bet League Two win of the season.

The victory delighted the returning Roots Hall crowd of 2,000, who were back inside the ground for the first time since March.

In a game of few chances, Scunthorpe came close to breaking the deadlock just before the break with John McAtee sending a long-range effort against the inside of the left post.

After surviving the scare, the Shrimpers went in front in the 80th minute when a right-wing cross from Jason Demetriou picked out Olayinka whose low effort flew into the bottom-right hand corner of the net.

Scunthorpe immediately wasted a good chance to equalise with Aaron Jarvis headed over from close range before Jacob Bedeau did likewise after beating Southend goalkeeper Mark Oxley to the ball.