Bristol Rovers’ improvement continues as they ease to Plymouth win

First-half goals from Alfie Kilgour and Luke McCormick helped Bristol Rovers continue their improvement under Paul Tisdale with a 3-0 Sky Bet League One win over Plymouth.

Kilgour netted with a powerful header after seven minutes and more poor Plymouth defending allowed McCormick to score with a well-placed 26th-minute shot from 12 yards.

Zain Westbrooke sealed an impressive Rovers display, firing low past Michael Cooper from eight yards in the 85th minute after Sam Nicholson had pulled the ball back from the by-line.

Argyle might have had three first-half goals themselves. Ryan Hardie and Luke Jephcott fired wide with only goalkeeper Jordi Van Stappershoef to beat, and the Rovers keeper produced a fine save to keep out a Will Aimson header.

Ed Upson hit a post for Rovers after 12 minutes, while the second half saw Brandon Hanlon shoot narrowly wide. Hardie and Jerome Apoku went close for Argyle, who had a late penalty appeal rejected when George Cooper appeared to be tripped by Cameron Hargreaves.