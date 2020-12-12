Salford dig deep to hold high-flying Cheltenham to a draw

Salford preserved their unbeaten home record but had to withstand a barrage of pressure from second-placed Cheltenham in a goalless draw at the Peninsula Stadium.

A fine Cheltenham start saw Alfie May rattle the crossbar early on, with Ian Henderson poking Salford’s best chance over the bar from Bruno Andrade’s cross.

Ammies goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky almost mis-controlled a backpass into his own net before coming to his side’s rescue moments later. George Lloyd raced clear but Hladky was out quickly to block with his legs and Salford’s scrambling defence kept out follow-up efforts from Liam Sercombe and Finn Azaz.

Matty Blair dragged a left-footed effort into the side-netting as Cheltenham pressed but Salford reached half-time unscathed.

The one-way traffic continued after the break with Ibou Touray clearing a goal-bound header off the line and Charlie Raglan slicing a volley wide.

Lloyd thought he had headed a Cheltenham winner but again the crossbar intervened. Blair then fired straight at Hladky and May put a great chance over as Salford hung on for a point.