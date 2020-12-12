Ten-man Woking cruise to victory against Hartlepool

An early first-half blast set Woking on their way as they snapped a two-game losing streak by beating Hartlepool 3-0.

Matt Jarvis handed Alan Dowson’s men the perfect start after two minutes, with Jack Cook adding a second not long after.

Slavi Spasov added a second-half third as the Cards were rarely troubled.

Jarvis got them up and running as he fired in a loose ball before Cook converted a corner in the 17th minute.

Luke Armstrong had a couple of chances for Hartlepool as the visitors looked to respond but Spasov cashed in on some poor defending to put them to bed just before the hour mark.

Woking lost Max Kretzschmar to a red card for a late challenge with 18 minutes remaining but the outcome remained the same.