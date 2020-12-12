Luke Norris rescues a point for Colchester at Port Vale

Luke Norris’ fine goal rescued a point for Colchester in their 1-1 draw at Port Vale.

The hosts had been utterly dominant but took until just before the hour mark to get the breakthrough, Devante Rodney fizzing a low drive into the net from 25 yards.

Soon afterwards Norris, who had earlier rescued his side with a goal-line clearance, made the most of his chance to give Colchester a share of the spoils.

In a goalless first half in which Vale made all the running, David Worrall had been inches away from turning in a cross from Alex Hurst, before Tom Conlon’s free-kick then forced a fine near-post save out of U’s keeper Dean Gerken.

And when Gerken was beaten, by Manny Oyeleke’s stunning volley from the edge of the box, striker Norris was on hand to clear.

Rodney finally found the net after 58 minutes when he drove at the defence and drilled his sixth goal of the season just inside the foot of the post for a fully-deserved Valiants lead.

That advantage lasted just seven minutes though, as Norris also showed his marksmanship, finding the bottom corner of Scott Brown’s goal to ensure they took home a share of the points.