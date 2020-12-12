Aaron Collins and Jamille Matt fire Forest Green to win over Cambridge

Second-half goals from Aaron Collins and Jamille Matt saw Forest Green to a 2-0 victory against a lacklustre Cambridge.

Collins broke the stalemate on 58 minutes when he pounced on Odin Bailey’s pass to evade Callum Burton.

Matt then made it 2-0 from the penalty spot six minutes later after Cambridge’s Luke Hannant had fouled Ebou Adams.

With home supporters back in the ground, a high-octane opening saw Collins fire wide from the edge of the box.

Cambridge responded, with Paul Mullin clipping the top of the bar on 14 minutes after Wes Hoolahan’s exquisite ball had played him in.

Nine minutes before the break a Burton parry prevented Bailey breaking the deadlock, and the keeper’s point-blank save kept Matt out three minutes after the restart.

Rovers’ incessant pressure finally proved fruitful as Collins latched on to a Bailey slide-rule pass to get the better of Burton and score.

Rovers doubled their advantage six minutes later when Adams was upended by Hannant and Matt rifled home from the spot.