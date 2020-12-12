Jonson Clarke-Harris hat-trick helps Peterborough to routine win over Rochdale

Jonson Clarke-Harris slammed in a 17-minute hat-trick as Peterborough put their promotion challenge back on track with a 4-1 drubbing of Rochdale.

Midfielder Reece Brown fired against a post early on but Posh did not have to wait long for a breakthrough as Clarke-Harris tucked away a fifth-minute penalty after Idris Kanu was sent tumbling by Dale defender Tolaji Bola.

The lead was short-lived as Stephen Humphrys hauled the visitors level with a smart ninth-minute finish from an equally-classy Aaron Morley pass.

But they were on terms for less than 60 seconds as the flurry of goals continued with Clarke-Harris heading in a Harrison Burrows cross from the left.

And the Posh striker soon added his 11th goal of the campaign to complete his treble in the 22nd minute when he reacted quickest to Mark Beevers’ blocked shot.

The result was put beyond doubt five minutes before half-time when defender Nathan Thompson stooped to head in a corner from Flynn Clarke.

Clarke-Harris was denied a fourth goal by a brave Jay Lynch save in a blank second half before steering another glorious chance wide.