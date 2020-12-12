Oxford moving up after drab draw

Oxford moved out of the Sky Bet League One relegation places following a drab 0-0 draw at Blackpool.

It was a game of few chances, but Karl Robinson’s side have now lost just one of their last seven matches.

As for Blackpool, they remain mid-table but are now six points shy of the play-offs.

The first half was a low-key affair, with opportunities at a premium.

Blackpool’s CJ Hamilton came closest, but his effort crashed against a post just before the interval.

The Seasiders came out with more purpose after the break and Hamilton must have been ruing his luck when he was denied by the woodwork once again.

Hamilton tried his luck from distance and it deflected off an Oxford defender and looped up onto the crossbar.

The visitors offered precious little in the first half but rallied late on.

Substitute Olamide Shodipo saw an effort easily gathered by goalkeeper Chris Maxwell, but the stopper excelled late on when he tipped John Mousinho’s header onto a post to preserve a point.