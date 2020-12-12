Oldham beat struggling Bradford to maintain good form

Dominant Oldham cruised to a 3-1 victory against struggling Bradford.

The hosts notched a fourth win in five league games, while Bradford’s fifth straight defeat leaves them hovering just above the drop zone.

Oldham midfielder Dylan Bahamboula scored a superb solo goal in the 10th minute.

After darting 50 yards down the right, the Congo international turned smartly inside Ben Richards-Everton before side-footing past Richard O’Donnell from eight yards.

Defender Carl Piergianni doubled the lead in the 26th minute as he powerfully headed home Bobby Grant’s corner-kick.

Bradford almost halved the deficit within a minute when Harry Pritchard fired inches over the top after meeting Bryce Hosannah’s low cross.

Oldham’s Ben Garrity fired just wide from 20 yards shortly before the break.

Clayton Donaldson’s overhead kick was just off target for Bradford after the restart, while Anthony O’Connor’s header was cleared off the line by Grant.

Oldham made it three with 16 minutes left when sub Davis Keillor-Dunn picked up a loose ball before curling neatly past O’Donnell from 15 yards.

Bradford defender Paudie O’Connor headed home Elliot Watt’s corner late on.