Paddy Madden earns Fleetwood all three points at Swindon

Paddy Madden scored the only goal to earn Fleetwood a 1-0 win at Swindon as the hosts welcomed fans back through the turnstiles for the first time since March 7.

Madden’s 29th-minute goal was enough to give the Cod Army their first league win in four matches.

Madden turned in a corner to put Fleetwood into a deserved first-half lead and Swindon never really looked like they would get anything out of the game from that point on.

Josh Morris and Barrie McKay both shot narrowly wide leading up to the goal, while Swindon’s best chance ended with the offside flag being raised.

The second half was no better for the Robins, with Jayson Leutwiler only being called into action a handful of times, first when a Matt Smith cross was deflected and the Canadian had to tip it over for a corner.

Jack Payne warmed his gloves 12 minutes from time with a shot from a tight angle which the ex-Blackburn man did well to palm away from danger.