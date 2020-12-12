Akwasi Asante hat-trick as Chesterfield hit Barnet for six

Akwasi Asante grabbed a hat-trick as Chesterfield cruised to a 6-0 win over Barnet at the Technique Stadium.

Asante fired the Spireites ahead on 40 minutes when he latched on to a Jak McCourt through ball and slotted into the bottom corner.

The home side doubled their lead 11 minutes into the second half when McCourt picked out Joel Taylor in the area and he teed up Scott Boden to fire home.

McCourt was at the heart of the action and from his 64th-minute corner Tom Denton’s knock down left Haydn Hollis with a tap in to make it 3-0.

Asante claimed his second of the afternoon on 74 minutes after Tom Whelan played him in. The striker then wrapped up his treble four minutes later picking up the ball on the left and driving towards goal before driving home.

McCourt capped his fine performance by adding a sixth a minute from time.