Aaron Wildig nets Morecambe winner against Harrogate

Morecambe claimed a 1-0 victory in a tight Sky Bet League Two encounter with Harrogate at the Mazuma Stadium.

Aaron Wildig was the Shrimps’ match-winner with a header from six yards out just before the hour, after being found superbly by a pin-point cross from midfielder Adam Phillips.

It was a fourth straight home win for Morecambe in all competitions and they should have gone on to win by a greater margin, but Cole Stockton and Carlos Mendes Gomes were both denied by the excellent James Belshaw, with the latter also seeing an effort cleared off the line.

At the other end, Harrogate played some neat football without creating too many clear-cut chances. Their best effort came on 64 minutes when striker Aaron Martin received the ball in the area but fired over the bar after a clever turn and shot.

The first half ended goalless despite some attacking play from both sides.

Harrogate started the second period brightly, with George Thomson seeing an early shot blocked by Yann Songo’o.

Morecambe defender Ryan Cooney then fired wide from the left-hand side of the area and Wildig missed two good chances but made the winning contribution in the 56th minute.