Sorba Thomas fires late winner for Boreham Wood after Aldershot fightback

Sorba Thomas snatched a late winner as Boreham Wood beat Aldershot 3-2 at Meadow Park.

Aldershot fought back from 2-0 down to level early in the second half before Thomas latched onto a long ball to toe poke home an 87th-minute clincher.

Kabongo Tshimanga fired Boreham Wood ahead from the penalty spot on 12 minutes after Jamal Fyfield was brought down in the area by Mohamed Bettamer.

Gus Mafuta doubled the home side’s lead, tucking home the rebound after Aldershot keeper Brad James had parried Tshimanga’s 21st-minute shot.

The Shots were back in it seven minutes later as full-back Shadrach Ogie fired home from long-range.

The visitors were back on level terms in the 53rd minute when Bettamer’s cross was turned into his own net by Fyfield before Thomas settled it late on.