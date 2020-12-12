Captain Asa Hall sees red as leaders Torquay are held to a goalless draw

Vanarama National League leaders Torquay saw their four-match winning run brought to an end following a goalless draw at King’s Lynn.

Ben Whitfield dragged narrowly wide and Connor Lemonheigh-Evans saw his effort parried by Archie Mair as the Gulls started brightly.

At the other end Jordan Richards hooked just wide of the post before Torquay’s Kyle Cameron saw the best chance of the first half turned away by Mair when he looked certain to open the scoring.

Dayle Southwell volleyed over for the Linnets as they grew more into the game after the break.

Torquay captain Asa Hall was dismissed for a foul 12 minutes from time but the Gulls held out for a point that sees them sit six points clear.