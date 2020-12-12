Harry Kewell praises Oldham’s attitude in win over Bradford

Oldham boss Harry Kewell saluted the attitude of his players after they cruised to a 3-1 Boundary Park victory against struggling Bradford.

The Latics secured a fourth win in five Sky Bet League Two games as they continue to home in on a place in the top half of the table.

“It’s another good, hard-earned victory for us,” said Kewell.

“Bradford had their moments, and credit to them for pushing us all the way, but overall I just thought we had that bit more out there today.

“I was really pleased with the performance, the only disappointing aspect was the late goal we conceded towards the end.

“Bradford had given it everything, though, so they probably deserved that.

“Everyone is fighting so hard for us at the moment.

“We all know this is a really difficult league to play in, and there’s no easy games in it.

“Maybe we rode our luck at times, too, but also don’t forget we also played some really excellent football at times.

“I thought we probably should have scored one or two more goals.

“The whole team’s attitude was spot on.

“We knew beforehand that it might be a scruffy game, it was going to be tough and difficult, but we’ll go away and enjoy our night now and continue to work on our progression again starting on Monday.”

Oldham were well on top by the interval at Boundary Park.

Congo international Dylan Bahamboula grabbed a super solo goal early on, before Carl Piergianni’s powerful header doubled the advantage in the 26th minute.

The Bantams saw Clayton Donaldson totally mis-kick an effort when he was five yards in front of goal.

Sub Davis Keillor-Dunn grabbed Oldham’s third in the 74th minute, curling past Richard O’Donnell from 15 yards, before Paudie O’Connor headed home a late consolation for Bradford.

Their boss Stuart McCall knows he’s under pressure.

“Defensively we were just too soft,” he said.

“We created plenty of chances throughout the game, and arguably we were the better side, certainly in the second half.

“You can’t defend like we did, though.

“We were 2-0 down at half-time but there was nothing in the game.

“It’s about both boxes, though, and like I say, we can’t keep defending like that.

“That’s an area that needs strengthening in January, certainly if I’m still here.

“Of course I hope I will be, but that won’t be my decision.

“We’re a top 10 side going forward, but defensively we’re bottom two and that’s why we are where we are in the table.

“Players have got to have that desire to stop shots coming into our box, they’ve got to have that desire to block crosses and defend properly.

“That just wasn’t there today. We have to improve quickly.”