Neil Critchley pleased with Blackpool’s progress

Disappointment at a goalless stalemate with Oxford shows just how far Blackpool have progressed this season, according to manager Neil Critchley.

Neither side could break the deadlock in a match of few chances, with CJ Hamilton twice hitting the woodwork for the hosts.

Oxford substitute Olamide Shodipo saw an effort easily gathered by goalkeeper Chris Maxwell, but quality in the final third was lacking throughout.

“It was a frustrating afternoon for us,” said Critchley. “It was a case of two very evenly-matched teams. However, I did think we had the edge for the whole of the game.

“We started well in the first 15 and 20 minutes, and the same again after the break.

“We knew the first goal would be decisive because they’ve not conceded many recently. They’ve not scored many either.

“That first goal was going to be crucial but unfortunately we didn’t have that little bit of quality in the final third that made the difference.

“I thought the shot from CJ was in. You need that little bit of luck sometimes for it bounce off the post and go in.

“We could go on and win that game after that. But I think at the start of the season we maybe could have lost that game.

“The fact we’re disappointed not to win tells me where we are at in this moment.”

As for Oxford, a hard-fought draw on the road takes them out of the Sky Bet League One relegation zone.

And having kept the likes of Hamilton, Sullay Kaikai and Gary Madine quiet for large periods, a stalemate was no more than Karl Robinson felt his side deserved.

“I thought we tried to play in the first half and they were very aggressive,” said Robinson. “Their front three is as good as you’ll see in this league.

“They have so many top players at the top of the pitch so we know how good they are.

“I thought we looked more solid the longer the game went on.

“I thought we finished stronger than them. We had the best of the back-end of both halves, so a 0-0 is probably a fair result.

“I think it would have been a snatch-and-grab if we win at the end.

“We’ve now gone to Blackpool, Portsmouth, Ipswich, Hull and Wigan and this was a part of the season I was really worried about.

“We’re trying everything to keep ourselves in games.

“We shoring things up at the back but we’ve become less of a potent threat at the top of the pitch.”