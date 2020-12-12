Morecambe win over Harrogate should have been more comfortable, says Derek Adams

Morecambe boss Derek Adams had mixed feelings after his side maintained their good run of form at home with a 1-0 victory over Harrogate.

A goal from Aaron Wildig on 56 minutes was enough to earn the Shrimps the three points, but Adams said his side should have won by a far greater margin.

He said: “It was probably one of our best performances at home this season. We played really well and created a lot of chances and should have won by more than we did.

“We will take 1-0 because it gave us the three points, but we should have added to our goal tally and it would have helped our goal difference out a lot. But three points is three points and it takes us into a good league position.’’

He added: “Our goal was a good one with Aaron Wildig getting into the gap between defence and midfield and being found by Adam Phillips superbly, which is what we have done well this year which is a pleasing thing.

“All afternoon we caused them a lot of trouble. We knew they would come forward and leave holes and when they did we got in on goal a few times. Cole Stockton and Carlos Mendes Gomes both missed from one-on-one situations and Carlos had one off the line.

“It was pleasing to get those chances, but when you don’t take them and only lead 1-0 you are always in danger of the opposition getting back into the game and that made it less comfortable than it should have been.’’

Harrogate manager Simon Weaver said his side played some neat football but admitted there was a lack of a killer touch in front of goal.

He said: “I’m pleased with many aspects of the performance. It was an improvement on that last couple of games and we have had a bit of a wobble lately, but I was really pleased with the energy we showed.

“I was a bit concerned after a couple of recent defeats and, although there is always a concern when you lose a game, I was really encouraged today by the way we passed the ball and the way the players wanted to play.

“There were some excellent performances today, but we know we have to be more cut-throat in front of goal and unlock the door. We played nice stuff and dominated long spells of possession but didn’t really trouble the Morecambe keeper too much and that is an area we have to improve on.’’

Wildig won the game with a header from six yards out just before the hour after being found superbly by midfielder Phillips with a pin-point cross from the right-hand side.

Morecambe then had a host of chances to add to their tally. Stockton was denied by an excellent save from James Belshaw when through on goal, while Mendes Gomes wasted a one-on-one opportunity when he was denied by the goalkeeper and then saw his follow-up cleared off the line.

The Shrimps were almost made to pay for missing those chances when Aaron Martin turned sharply in the box but fired the ball over the bar.