Thomas Frank backs Chris Hughton to fire Forest clear of relegation

Thomas Frank says he is ‘100% certain’ that Chris Hughton will soon have Nottingham Forest climbing away from the threat of relegation after seeing his Brentford side win 3-1 at the City Ground.

The Brentford boss is convinced Forest are in a false position, sitting outside the Championship bottom three on goal difference alone, following a seventh game without a win.

“It was a big win for us because Nottingham Forest are way better than where they are in the table,” insisted Frank.

“I am 100% sure that Chris Hughton, his staff and the players at Forest will turn this around.

“I know they are in a bad spell now, but I know what I’m speaking about through experience.

“Two years ago I went through the same thing, when we really struggled. But if they hang in there, they will turn this around.

Frank’s side almost entirely dominated a first half in which Henrik Dalsgaard’s 15th-minute header gave them the lead.

Forest were much improved after the break and looked as though they might find a way back into the game, with Anthony Knockaert having an effort ruled out for offside.

But Josh Dasilva ended hopes of a home revival with an impressive strike in the 83rd minute, before Ivan Toney bagged his 15th of the season five minutes later to ensure victory for the Bees.

Joe Worrall pulled one back for Forest with a header in injury time and that was not the end of the drama as Knockaert collected a second yellow card, for simulation, to reduce the home side to 10 men deep into injury time.

Frank was impressed with Brentford’s first-half showing but admitted they had to dig in as Forest fought back hard after the break.

“We played a very good first half and should have been ahead by more than one. But in the second half, until we scored the second goal, we struggled. Nottingham Forest did well.

“But we had a top mentality, hard work and a unique togetherness. That helped us to hang in there. Then we scored a top goal on the counter-attack and we made it 2-0.

“Credit to Forest, the game became too open in the second half. But we worked very hard. They did not have too many clear chances, but they did have dangerous situations.

“Coming here and winning 3-1 is a big result.”

Hughton did not hide his frustration and lamented Forest’s continued costly habit of making mistakes.

“It’s hugely disappointing and it’s probably the most disappointed I’ve been during this run of games,” said the Forest boss.

“I wanted us to start the game better than we did. We can’t afford to give these teams a leg-up and we’ve conceded three really poor goals and not taken our own chances at the other end.

“Brentford showed us why they are where they are because it wasn’t one of their better performances. But they’ve capitalised on the mistakes that we made. You cannot afford to concede a poor goal to put them in front as we did.

“These aren’t structural or formational problems, these are individual mistakes that are costing us because at the moment we don’t have the ability at the other end to capitalise on the good positions that we’re getting ourselves into.

“The two things that I continue to speak about is that we are conceding poor goals and not taking our chances at the other end.

“I thought the decision to rule Anthony’s (Knockaert) goal out was harsh. I think there will be numerous goals scored up and down the country that will be exactly the same that wouldn’t have been disallowed.

“I was also disappointed with the sending off because Anthony says he got a touch from the lad’s arm.”