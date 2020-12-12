Leam Richardson wishes fans had been there to see Wigan’s win over Accrington

Leam Richardson said the only downside to Wigan’s 4-3 Sky Bet League One triumph over Accrington was that there were no fans in the DW Stadium to enjoy it.

Wigan moved off the bottom of the table thanks to their second win on the bounce, with Accrington losing for the first time in nine matches.

The home side raced into a three-goal lead inside 32 minutes thanks to goals from Tom James, Dan Gardner and a Will Keane penalty.

Joe Pritchard and Michael Nottingham reduced the arrears with 25 minutes still to play, before Ollie Crankshaw’s deflected effort made it 4-2.

There was still time for Cameron Burgess to ensure a nervy last four minutes with Accrington’s third, but Wigan held on for a deserved three points.

“I told the lads I wanted them to be fearless, but I think they took me a bit too literally today, with the goals we conceded,” said Wigan’s acting manager.

“It was really a game of two halves – absolutely bonkers really.

“In the first half, most of the things we hit went in, and it was all looking really great.

“But they were always going to come out in that second half and show us what a good side they are.

“Both teams should possibly have had a penalty in that second half, but we’ll move on.

“To have seven goals, it’s just a shame there were no fans inside the stadium to see it.

“But we’re thankful to come out on the right side and we’ll enjoy the three points.

“Again, it’s the players who take all the credit, for all the endeavour and the hard work they’ve shown again.

“They’ve shown it in training all week, and to then show it in the game, against the most in-form side in the league, is wonderful to see.

For John Coleman – this week awarded the League One manager of the month for November – it was a tough day at the office.

“I’m not feeling too good, to be honest,” he said. “What you’ve got to expect in football is it doesn’t always go your way.

“Wigan were better than us today – I won’t make any qualms about that.

“Sometimes the opposition team plays better than you, and there’s various reasons why that happens.

“One of the big reasons is the shot in the arm we gave them for the goals.

“We’ve given them a stupid goal for the first, and we seemed hell-bent on trying to better that, and be even more calamitous for the other goals.

“Wigan were good, they passed the ball well, but they had the shot of adrenalin courtesy of us.

“They score with their first attack, and that gives them a lift from then on.

“To be honest, 3-0 flattered us at half-time – it could easily have been five.

“We made a couple of changes at half-time, and it was no reflection on the lads who came off, because I could have taken anyone off, with the exception of Mark Hughes, who I thought was outstanding.

“We won the second half, which we wanted to do, to protect our goal difference.

“But I still don’t think we did enough to warrant anything out of the game.”