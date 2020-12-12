Jake Buxton calls on Burton to be more ruthless after draw at MK Dons

Burton boss Jake Buxton admitted his players were “too nice” as they failed to capitalise on their opportunities in their 1-1 draw at MK Dons.

Defender Colin Daniel struck after just nine minutes for the Brewers but Scott Fraser converted a second-half Dons spot-kick as the visitors dropped to the bottom of the table.

Ryan Edwards and Lucas Akins both came close to doubling Burton’s lead before the hosts equalised and Buxton believes his side must be much more ruthless in future.

“I thought we created numerous opportunities in the first half to get in at half time 2-0 (up) but we just weren’t clinical enough in the final third,” he said.

“Opportunities dropped to numerous players, we were too nice and I thought we should have been more ruthless. We were solid, we stuck to the game plan, we worked tirelessly hard.

“The work rate and attitude of the lads was spot on, which I’ve told them for the last four games has been spot on which is why we are getting results.

“I’ve got nothing to fault other than being more clinical in the final third. Ultimately, the set-play got us the goal which we have been working on which is encouraging.

“We want three points every game, and if we continue to perform how we are performing we will get that. If you aren’t clinical and don’t take your chances then you are vulnerable at 1-0.”

Cameron Jerome came close to scoring twice for Dons and with a draw putting them two points above the drop zone, Russell Martin was also left to rue his side’s lack of clinical edge.

He said: “Cameron Jerome missed two big chances and he will hold his hands up to that. It was when we stuck to the simple things we spoke about and worked on that we looked (at our) best.

“We didn’t get there well enough, too many times we weren’t aggressive enough. The message at half-time was you are going to get chances, you just need to be patient, and we did.

“There are positives, the counter-balance between full-time and half-time is difficult for me.

“By the time we get to half-time, the players will know the reasons why the first half wasn’t good enough and the second was miles better. When it mattered, Scott Fraser has so much quality.

“I’m just pleased he got his reward. I thought we played around them, got crosses in, when the time was right we cut through, it was just that final bit.

“We recycled the ball well and they just couldn’t get out of their final third. We know that on our day we can be a match for anyone but at the moment we have to start with the basics.”