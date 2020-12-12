Michael Cheek goal moves Bromley up to third

Michael Cheek scored the only goal as Bromley climbed up to third in the Vanarama National League with a 1-0 win at Solihull Moors.

The Ravens, looking to ended a two-match losing run, went close in the 15th minute when Cheek’s angled shot was saved by Ryan Boot at the near post.

Moors defender Tyrone Williams nearly headed a cross from Luke Coulson in for an own goal, but the ball dropped just wide.

The home side lost striker Adam Rooney to injury and he was replaced in the 38th minute by Cameron Archer.

Bromley took the lead in first-half stoppage time when Cheek got on the end of a cross from defender Chris Bush.

Moors pressed for an equaliser in the second half, and Bromley goalkeeper Mark Cousins had to be alert to save a deflected shot from substitute Jamie Ward as the visitors held out for all three points.