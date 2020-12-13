Fabio Silva confident he can fill the goalscoring void left by Raul Jimenez

Wolves’ record signing Fabio Silva believes he can score the goals while Raul Jimenez recovers from his horror injury.

The £35million striker made his full Premier League debut in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa.

Silva, 18, hit the post in the second half as he searches for his first senior Wolves goal since his big-money move from Porto in the summer.

Jimenez is out after fracturing his skull against Arsenal last month and watched from home as Anwar El Ghazi’s injury-time penalty won it for Villa but Silva remains confident he can help fill the gap left by the Mexico international.

He told the club’s official site: “The goal is close, but I think it’s normal, it’s a part of the game. I helped the team, which I think is the most important thing. The goal will come.

“If you think about the goals, then they will not come, if you go into a game thinking a goal will come every time, it’s not good. You have to play, enjoy the game and a goal will come naturally.

“It’s been good for me to learn with Raul. Every day we were together in training, we’ve been together at games, and he’s an idol for me.

“You see the great player Raul is and he’s been great for me to play with and learn from in training.”

Silva struck the woodwork before Leander Dendoncker was denied by Emi Martinez’s spectacular save with 10 minutes left.

Douglas Luiz was sent off for Villa five minutes later with Nelson Semedo adding to the late drama when he brought down John McGinn to concede a stoppage-time spot kick.

El Ghazi scored and Wolves’ woes continued when Joao Moutinho was dismissed for a second yellow card soon after.

El Ghazi told Villa’s official site: “I had a lot of confidence because I do it a lot in training, I always try to do some extra shooting drills and some penalties.

“I was really confident about myself so I thought ‘I’m going to take it’.

“And I’m happy Jack (Grealish) gave it to me, it shows he’s a really good guy and he has a good heart.

“I’m happy to be important.”