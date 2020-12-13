Anthony Joshua celebrates and Paul Pogba speaks out – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Football

Paul Pogba is fully committed to United.

Wise words from Marcus Rashford.

This Christmas is going to be so tough for so many. For over a million households who have fallen off the pay roll this year Christmas will be faced with confusion and sadness. If we can do one thing this Christmas, let’s be kind and understanding ♥️ — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) December 13, 2020

Dominic Calvert-Lewin was delighted Everton returned to winning ways.

A big Madrid milestone for Karim Benzema.

As there was for Villa boss Dean Smith, too.

𝟱𝟬𝟬 games in management ✅ Congratulations, boss! 👏 pic.twitter.com/awKjKDwmCf — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) December 13, 2020

Make the most of your Sunday like Nigel Adkins.

John Stones reflected on the derby draw.

Harry Kane was hoping for more.

Gutted to only come away with a point from that but no time to dwell on it. Big game Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/UT7d2fZGg6 — Harry Kane (@HKane) December 13, 2020

Theo Walcott was buzzing to play in front of fans again.

It was so special to have fans back in St Mary’s today. Those 3 points were for you ❤️🤍🖤 @SouthamptonFC #saintsfc pic.twitter.com/xyqQ2iRlR3 — Theo Walcott (@theowalcott) December 13, 2020

As was Nathan Redmond.

It’s been a while! Great performance from the team today. Solid, clinical & efficient. Great to have the fans back too, let’s keep going ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/c7L0hEnTbc — Redz (@NathanRedmond22) December 13, 2020

And Wilfried Zaha.

BIG point and performance from the boys 💪🏿💪🏿 made even better with having the fans back 🤟🏿 pic.twitter.com/uvME6W0J7N — Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) December 13, 2020

Palace’s supporters spurred them on to a point against Tottenham.

Boxing

AJ dealt with Pulev.

Cooked a cobra 💤 pic.twitter.com/Ipa5Zjcb9l — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) December 13, 2020 Thanks for coming 💥 pic.twitter.com/zvDVXPNLwK — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) December 13, 2020 We don’t have to prove anything to no one but ourselves. pic.twitter.com/CDbo5h7ydj — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) December 12, 2020 Pulev ✔️#JoshuaPulev pic.twitter.com/56FIYtvRKx — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) December 12, 2020

And delighted Money Mayweather in the crowd.

Champs corner 👑👑👑👑#JoshuaPulev pic.twitter.com/aAKmNoEdhj — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) December 13, 2020 ♟ @anthonyfjoshua x @FloydMayweather #JoshuaPulev pic.twitter.com/huZJgggG1L — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) December 12, 2020

Eddie Hearn was a proud man.

And a happy one.

Here we go!

It looks like the stage is set for the biggest Heavyweight championship fight since Ali-Frazier in 1971, when @Tyson_Fury meets @anthonyfjoshua for the undisputed crown. We at Top Rank will start on Monday working to put that fight together. — Bob Arum (@BobArum) December 12, 2020

Cricket

Stuart Broad urged everyone to follow his lead.

Steve Smith tried not to think about cricket for a minute.

Even when preparing for a Test match it’s important to have a little downtime and switch off, even if it’s just for an hour over your Sunday morning coffee. This is not something that comes easy to me as I find it hard to stop visualising the game or shadow batting! #balance pic.twitter.com/jQZ6GiDHmv — Steve Smith (@stevesmith49) December 13, 2020

That is some look!

Peter Siddle out here rocking the ski goggles 🥽🔥 #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/c7FUVRWPpA — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 13, 2020

Joe Denly got a late call to Australia.

Darts

Glen Durrant made his way to London.

The @OfficialPDC World Champs starts in a cold Darlington Train station for me pic.twitter.com/fsk9UTwNXq — Glen Durrant (@Duzza180) December 13, 2020

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton loved this year’s Mercedes helmets.

He was also delighted with the efforts of his team.

That’s a wrap for the season! 💨🏁Gotta say a massive thanks to my team. It’s been one hell of a year with you guys and I’m so grateful for everything we’ve accomplished together. Let’s keep making #HIS7ORY together🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/KTK7YBZQOT — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) December 13, 2020

George Russell thanked his team.

Can’t thank these guys enough for this year. The results may not be there yet but even in the toughest moments of a brutal season they’ve given it everything for me. Cheers, legends 👊 pic.twitter.com/6TgFvYswFo — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) December 13, 2020

Golf

What a journey!