Anthony Joshua grabbed the headlines with his devastating ninth-round stoppage of Kubrat Pulev while a lacklustre Manchester derby failed to deliver any knockout punches.
Elsewhere, Max Verstappen was triumphant in the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and Exeter launched their defence of the Heineken Champions Cup with a thumping win over Glasgow.
Here, the PA news agency tells the story of the sporting weekend in pictures.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe