The sporting weekend in pictures

by Press Association
December 14 2020, 6.03am
Anthony Joshua retained his world heavyweight titles against Kubrat Pulev (Andrew Couldridge/PA)

Anthony Joshua grabbed the headlines with his devastating ninth-round stoppage of Kubrat Pulev while a lacklustre Manchester derby failed to deliver any knockout punches.

Elsewhere, Max Verstappen was triumphant in the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and Exeter launched their defence of the Heineken Champions Cup with a thumping win over Glasgow.

Here, the PA news agency tells the story of the sporting weekend in pictures.

An empty Old Trafford played host to a disappointing goalless draw between Manchester United and Manchester City
An empty Old Trafford played host to a disappointing goalless draw between Manchester United and Manchester City (Paul Ellis/PA)
Anthony Joshua (left) and Kubrat Pulev traded heavyweight blows at the Wembley Arena
Anthony Joshua (left) and Kubrat Pulev traded heavyweight blows at the Wembley Arena (Andrew Couldridge/PA)
Max Verstappen led from start to finish in Abu Dhabi
Max Verstappen led from start to finish in Abu Dhabi (Hamad Mohammed/AP)
Granit Xhaka earned himself a red card for grabbing Burnley’s Ashley Westwood round the throat in a match which Arsenal went on to lose 1-0
Granit Xhaka earned himself a red card for grabbing Burnley’s Ashley Westwood round the throat in a match which Arsenal went on to lose 1-0 (Laurence Griffiths/PA)
Stuart Hogg scored against his former club as Exeter ran riot against Glasgow
Stuart Hogg scored against his former club as Exeter ran riot against Glasgow (David Davies/PA)
Leaders Rangers retained their 13-point advantage in the Scottish Premiership thanks to Connor Goldson's winner at Dundee United
Leaders Rangers retained their 13-point advantage in the Scottish Premiership thanks to Connor Goldson’s winner at Dundee United (Alan Harvey/PA)
Manchester United stayed three points clear at the top of the Women's Super League with victory over Reading
Manchester United stayed three points clear at the top of the Women’s Super League with victory over Reading (Andrew Matthews/PA)
World champion Lewis Hamilton returned for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after recovering from coronavirus
World champion Lewis Hamilton returned for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after recovering from coronavirus (Giuseppe Cacace/AP)
Dean Smith celebrated 500 games in management as his Aston Villa side beat Wolves
Dean Smith celebrated 500 games in management as his Aston Villa side won at Wolves (Rui Vieira/PA)
Bristol's return to top-flight European rugby ended in defeat to Clermont Auvergne
Bristol’s return to top-flight European rugby ended in defeat to Clermont Auvergne (Adam Davy/PA)
Fulham welcomed fans back to Craven Cottage for the first time since February as they held Liverpool to a draw
Fulham welcomed fans back to Craven Cottage for the first time since February as they held Liverpool to a draw (Mike Hewitt/PA)

