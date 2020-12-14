Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Everton are believed to be willing to offer Dele Alli an escape from Tottenham. According to the Daily Mirror, the Toffees are prepared to sign the midfielder on loan in January. The 24-year-old has not started a Premier League game for Spurs since the opening game of the season.

The Sun reports Nice are closing in on a loan move for Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori. Although the 22-year-old has had limited game time this season, Tomori’s proven Premier League experience is believed to be enough for Nice to want to bring him in on a short-term deal as a replacement for injured defender Dante.

Former Newcastle striker Salomon Rondon could soon be back in the Premier League (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Venezuela striker Salomon Rondon has been linked as a potential replacement for injured Wolves forward Raul Jimenez. The Sun reports the 31-year-old former West Brom and Newcastle forward, currently with Chinese side Dalian Pro, is viewed by Wolves bosses as a possible short-term solution up-front, with Rondon believed to be open to a deal.

Arsenal’s hopes of landing Houssem Aouar have taken a hit with Paris St Germain reportedly set to step up their interest in the Lyon midfielder. The Daily Express, citing Le10Sport, says the French giants are eager to strike a deal that would see the 22-year-old move to the club in the summer. The Gunners’ attempt to sign Aouar over the previous summer transfer window was ultimately rebuffed, however the club remains desperate to attract a midfielder who can help aid their lacklustre attack.

Social media round-up

Harry Winks could quit Tottenham for transfer abroad in January to keep his England Euro 2021 dream alive | @dwright75 https://t.co/UmfGDnb4rN — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) December 14, 2020 Wolves lining up £19m Oleksandr Zinchenko transfer bid – two-years after rejecting move from Man City https://t.co/xlqtmcF120 — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) December 14, 2020

Players to watch

Juventus’ Paulo Dybala is reportedly wanted by Tottenham (Martin Rickett/PA)

Paulo Dybala: Spanish website TodoFichajes reports Tottenham are set to fork out £63.6m for the 27-year-old striker.

Memphis Depay: Paris St Germain and Barcelona have been linked with a move for the Lyon striker, according to French newspaper Le Parisien.