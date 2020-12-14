Conor Thomas and Chris Clements miss Cheltenham’s clash with Bolton

Cheltenham will be without midfielders Conor Thomas and Chris Clements again for their first-ever league fixture against Bolton.

Thomas has missed the last five games with a calf injury while a similar problem has kept Clements sidelined for two matches.

The pair are still at least a fortnight away from a return to action.

Goalkeeper Scott Flinders is expected to be named on the bench despite suffering bruising in training before the weekend trip to Salford.

Bolton are set to be without defender Peter Kioso and forward Arthur Gnahoua due to shoulder injuries.

Kioso played the full 90 minutes of Saturday’s defeat at Walsall while Gnahoua went off shortly after coming on as a 79th-minute substitute.

Winger Lloyd Isgrove is available after a negative coronavirus test.

Harry Brockbank is close to a return, but fellow defender Liam Edwards, midfielders Dennis Politic and Andrew Tutte and striker Shaun Miller remain out.