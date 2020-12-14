Jay Dasilva may make Bristol City return against Millwall

Bristol City hope defender Jay Dasilva could return for their Championship match against Millwall.

Dasilva was again absent for the 2-0 defeat at Rotherham on Saturday after suffering a recurrence of a shin problem but boss Dean Holden indicated after the match he was hoping for some positive news.

However, midfielder Jamie Paterson is expected to miss out once more as he continues to suffer with a hip injury.

Steven Sessegnon, Alfie Mawson, Nathan Baker, Joe Williams and Liam Walsh remain unavailable.

Millwall’s under-pressure manager Gary Rowett has said club captain Alex Pearce does not have an injury problem despite his early substitution on Saturday.

Pearce came off just 24 minutes in against Middlesbrough after the Lions conceded three goals in seven minutes.

The 3-0 defeat made it 10 games without a win for Millwall, who have scored only five goals in that run.

Connor Mahoney, Kenneth Zohore and Billy Mitchell are still sidelined.