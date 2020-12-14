Dan Ballard a doubt for Blackpool’s clash with Hull due to hamstring problem

Dan Ballard is a doubt for Blackpool ahead of their clash with League One leaders Hull.

The on-loan Arsenal youngster has a minor hamstring issue that kept him out of the weekend’s draw with Oxford.

MJ Williams is pushing for a return to the squad after recovering from an elbow injury while Matty Virtue made his first appearance of the season as a substitute on Saturday following a hamstring problem.

Virtue will be one of the players pushing for a start along with Luke Garbutt, while Ben Woodburn will hope to hold onto his place in the XI.

Hull will check on Alfie Jones and Martin Samuelsen.

Both missed the shock weekend loss to Shrewsbury, Jones after picking up an injury against Oxford and Samuelsen having sustained a calf problem in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Dan Batty and Tom Eaves returned to the bench on Saturday after injury and illness respectively and will hope to challenge for a place in the starting line-up, with manager Grant McCann hugely disappointed by his team’s latest performance.

Jordy De Vijs could also be back after recovering from a facial injury.