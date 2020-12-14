Leam Richardson looking to maintain Wigan form against Rochdale

Wigan head into another Lancashire derby on a high after two straight wins lifted them off the bottom of the League One table.

Manager Leam Richardson has concerns over midfielder Dan Gardner, who came off with an injury during the 4-3 win over Accrington Stanley.

Lee Evans, Kal Naismith and Thelo Aasgaard all missed out on the Accrington win and are unlikely to be fit to feature against Dale.

Richardson is already without two of his longer-term injury victims in Gavin Massey and Viv Solomon-Otabor.

Rochdale are seeking a much-needed confidence boost after falling to a 4-1 defeat at Peterborough on Saturday.

But they are still likely to be without striker Jake Beesley, who has not played since sustaining a head injury against Plymouth earlier this month.

If Beesley continues to be absent, it means Stephen Dooley is likely to retain his place in attack for the visitors.

Goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu (broken finger) continues his recovery, but veteran defender Paul McShane made a welcome return to the bench on Saturday after being sidelined since mid-October.