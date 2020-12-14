Exeter’s Ryan Bowman looking to continue fine form against Harrogate

Exeter will be hoping Ryan Bowman can continue his blistering form in front of goal for the visit of Harrogate Town.

Bowman fired a hat-trick in Saturday’s 5-0 win over Tranmere – completing back-to-back home trebles.

Matt Taylor’s fifth-placed side have plundered 31 goals in their last 10 matches and are on a run of three wins from their last four.

Ben Seymour (hamstring) and Nicky Law (knee) missed out through injury at the weekend.

Harrogate boss Simon Weaver knows his side, lying 17th following their 1-0 defeat away to Morecambe, are likely to have their work cut out keeping a clean sheet against the Grecians.

Dan Jones, Jack Emmett and Will Smith are long-term absentees for Town.

Weaver could ring the changes after one win in 10 games.

Jon Stead, Mark Beck and Lloyd Kerry are among those pressing for recalls.