Nottingham Forest’s bid to break winless streak not helped by suspension

Nottingham Forest manager Chris Hughton will be without Anthony Knockaert and Tobias Figueiredo through suspension for Tuesday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Sheffield Wednesday.

Midfielder Knockaert was sent off for a second bookable offence after coming on as a substitute in Saturday’s 3-1 home defeat by Brentford, during which defender Figueiredo collected his fifth caution of the campaign, and both will serve one-match bans.

Hughton will also be without Luke Freeman once again with the midfielder missing out because of a groin problem which is likely to sideline him for several weeks.

Hughton’s men have not won since November 7 and have taken just a single point from their last seven games.

Wednesday boss Tony Pulis will be without Dominic Iorfa with the defender facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Iorfa suffered a ruptured Achilles during Saturday’s 2-1 derby defeat by Barnsley and could be out for up to six months.

Julian Borner was missing at the weekend after taking a blow to the face during the midweek defeat by Huddersfield, but midfielder Liam Shaw is available again after serving a three-match ban.

Midfielder Massimo Luongo did not make the squad on Saturday after struggling on his return from suspension against the Terriers, while Aden Flint, Jack Marriott and Keiren Westwood have all been sidelined through injury in recent weeks.