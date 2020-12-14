Sergio Aguero could make Man City return against West Brom

Sergio Aguero could return for Manchester City when they face West Brom on Tuesday night.

Aguero missed the Manchester derby through illness but has returned to training.

Eric Garcia and Oleksandr Zinchenko remain sidelined but Pep Guardiola otherwise has a fully fit squad.

Matheus Pereira serves the second of his three-game ban when the Baggies travel to the Ethiad.

The forward was dismissed in the 5-1 defeat to Crystal Palace this month with Albion failing in their attempts to overturn the red card.

Kyle Bartley (calf), Conor Townsend (knee), Sam Field (knee) and Hal Robson-Kanu (arm) are also out for Slaven Bilic.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Walker, Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Laporte, Ake, Mendy, Gundogan, Rodri, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Silva, Sterling, Foden, Mahrez, Torres, Aguero, Jesus.

West Brom provisional squad: Johnstone, Button, Furlong, Gibbs, Ajayi, Ivanovic, Kipre, O’Shea, Livermore, Phillips, Diangana, Grosicki, Harper, Krovinovic, Gallagher, Sawyers, Edwards, Robinson, Austin, Grant.