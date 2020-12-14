Josh Scowen a fitness concern for Sunderland ahead of Wimbledon clash

Sunderland midfielder Josh Scowen is a doubt for Tuesday’s Sky Bet League One fixture against Wimbledon.

Scowen picked up a shin injury during Saturday’s 4-0 win at Lincoln and while head coach Lee Johnson is hopeful it is just a knock rather than a muscle problem, he will be assessed.

Defender Jordan Willis (knee) and midfielder Lynden Gooch (foot) are closing in on returns, but the game could come too soon for them.

Full-back Denver Hume (hamstring) is around two weeks away from fitness, while Luke O’Nien remains on the sidelines after suffering a dislocated shoulder.

Wimbledon boss Glyn Hodges could shuffle his pack after accusing his team of “folding” during Saturday’s 5-2 defeat at Charlton.

The Dons led 2-1 at the break but conceded four times inside the final 26 minutes to take their goals against tally in the last two league games to nine.

Terrell Thomas, Shane McLoughlin and Steve Seddon replaced Nesta Guinness-Walker, Will Nightingale and Cheye Alexander in three changes to the side which had started the previous league game, a 4-2 home defeat by Bristol Rovers.

Full-back Paul Osew, who returned for the 3-0 Papa John’s Trophy victory over Arsenal Under-21s last Tuesday night following a 10-week lay-off with a hip injury, did not make the squad at the weekend, while defender Luke O’Neill (ankle) is not expected back until next month.