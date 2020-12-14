Oxford boss Karl Robinson without Rob Atkinson for visit of Northampton

Oxford will assess Rob Atkinson ahead of the visit of Northampton in Sky Bet League One.

The defender was forced off injured during Saturday’s goalless draw at Blackpool.

John Mousinho replaced Atkinson at Bloomfield Road and could deputise, if required.

Striker Sam Winnall (hamstring) and midfielder Cameron Brannagan (eye) remain out.

Northampton could be without up to 10 players at the Kassam Stadium.

Joe Martin starts a two-match suspension following his red card against Crewe on Saturday, while Cian Bolger serves a one-game ban having picked up his fifth booking of the season.

Shaun McWilliams is in the middle of three-match suspension after being sent off against Doncaster on December 5.

Centre-backs Luka Racic and Alan Sheehan remain injury doubts having missed the last couple of games, while Joseph Mills, Joe Nuttall and Scott Pollock are long-term absentees.