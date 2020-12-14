David Martindale wants Livingston’s Betfred Cup journey to take them to Hampden

Caretaker boss David Martindale is desperate to lead Livingston to Hampden – and hopefully take the fans and community with him.

Livi will reach their first major semi-final since 2006 – when they lost to Dunfermline at Easter Road in the League Cup – if they beat Ross County at home in the Betfred Cup on Wednesday.

Martindale has won all three of his games since taking the reins on a temporary basis and a fourth victory could be as significant for him as the club.

“It would mean a lot more if we could get 50,000 fans in but getting to a semi-final, getting to the national stadium, would be amazing,” he said.

“It would be fantastic for the club, the players, the coaching staff, everybody involved. It would be a brilliant occasion to be part of.

“We have done quite well in the League Cup but we have always just fallen that wee bit short of the later stages.

“We still have to get over the quarter-final first but if you get to a semi-final, anything can happen.

“I want to take Livingston to a final but I’ve got to get through a quarter-final first.”

The semi-finals are due to be held on January 23-24 with the final pencilled in for February 28.

“It would be a fantastic occasion if at that point fans were allowed back into the stadium, because for the community and all the fans going to a venue like Hampden would be a major boost for the community, the staff and the football club,” Martindale added.

“Because it’s been tough for everybody this year and football’s no different.”