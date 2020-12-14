Ipswich wait on Jon Nolan ahead of Burton test

Ipswich will check on the fitness of Jon Nolan ahead of the visit of Burton.
Nolan limped off with a calf problem just half an hour into Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat by Portsmouth.
Town are already without a host of players through injury including Flynn Downes, Teddy Bishop and Cole Skuse.
But forward Freddie Sears could be in contention after a hamstring injury.
Kane Hemmings is set to return to the Burton squad.
The striker had scored five times in six games before sustaining a quad injury a month ago.
Hemmings returned to training on Friday but was not risked for the 1-1 draw at MK Dons a day later.
Albion have an otherwise fully-fit squad as they attempt to make it five matches unbeaten.
