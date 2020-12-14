Positive coronavirus tests mean Stevenage’s next two matches are postponed

Stevenage’s next two Sky Bet League Two fixtures have been postponed after the club recorded a number of positive Covid-19 tests.

The games against Tranmere on December 15 and Exeter on December 19 will now be rearranged.

An EFL statement read: “Stevenage’s next two Sky Bet League Two fixtures against Tranmere Rovers on Tuesday 15 December and Exeter City on Saturday 19 December have been suspended.

“The club informed the EFL that they would be unable to fulfil the fixtures following recent positive COVID-19 tests and the requirement for players and staff to self-isolate for 10 days as per EFL and Government guidance in order to mitigate against the risk of further infection.

“The circumstances surrounding the postponement will now be the subject of an investigation in accordance with EFL regulations.

“Revised dates for the rearranged fixtures will be confirmed in due course.”

Stevenage are 23rd in League Two after Saturday’s 4-0 loss at Carlisle.