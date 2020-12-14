Monday, December 21st 2020 Show Links
Rod McDonald remains a doubt for Carlisle ahead of match against Mansfield

by Press Association
December 14 2020, 9.23pm
Rod McDonald is a doubt (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Carlisle are waiting on the fitness of Rod McDonald ahead of the Sky Bet League Two visit of Mansfield.

The defender has been out since mid-November with a groin injury.

Manager Chris Beech is unlikely to hurry McDonald’s return after seeing his side win their last three games.

The likes of Dean Furman and Joe Riley are pushing for recalls should Beech decide to shuffle his pack.

Mansfield will hand a late fitness test to defender James Perch.

The former Newcastle player has been struggling with a hamstring injury.

Nigel Clough is likely to have midfielder George Maris and strikers Nicky Maynard and Andy Cook available after knocks.

Wing-back Joe Riley is a long-term absentee and will miss Tuesday’s clash.

