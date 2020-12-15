Reading full-back Omar Richards ruled out of Norwich clash

Omar Richards will miss Reading’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Norwich on Wednesday.

The full-back picked up an unspecified injury in Saturday’s 1-0 win at QPR and is expected to be sidelined for at least a week.

Lucas Joao and Yakou Meite remain out of action and are not expected to be fit until January.

John Swift, Andy Yiadom, George Puscas and Felipe Araruna are all still injured.

Tim Krul will face a late fitness test for Norwich ahead of the Canaries’ trip to the Madejski Stadium.

Goalkeeper Krul has been out of action with a thigh issue, and had been earmarked to return in Saturday’s home clash with Cardiff.

But boss Daniel Farke will make a late check on the Holland stopper, leaving the door open for an early return.

Lukas Rupp remains out of action, though Jordan Hugill, Kieran Dowell, Todd Cantwell and Kenny McLean can step up their returns from their own injury issues.