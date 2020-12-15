Middlesbrough pair Jonny Howson and Nathan Wood to miss Luton clash

Middlesbrough will again be without Jonny Howson and Nathan Wood for the visit of Luton on Wednesday.

Boro are unsure how long Howson will be missing for with a hamstring injury, while Wood is continuing to isolate after his girlfriend tested positive for coronavirus, although he can return at the weekend.

Anfernee Dijksteel returned from a hamstring problem in last weekend’s victory over Millwall and Boro boss Neil Warnock is hopeful he is now in the clear but Grant Hall remains sidelined.

Warnock is concerned that defensive duo Dael Fry and Paddy McNair are feeling the strain of a heavy workload but a lack of other options means he is unable to rest them.

Luton boss Nathan Jones must decide whether to recall keeper Simon Sluga.

He is back in full training after missing the last four matches with a shoulder injury, but James Shea has performed very well in his absence, keeping consecutive clean sheets.

The game is likely to come too soon for both Elliot Lee and Danny Hylton, but they could be available for the weekend clash with Bournemouth.

Defender James Bree could return after having an injection to deal with a nerve issue in his thigh.