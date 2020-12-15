Joel Matip and Naby Keita doubtful as Liverpool host Tottenham

Liverpool defender Joel Matip and midfielder Naby Keita remain doubts for their top-of-the-table clash with Tottenham.

Matip was forced off at half-time of Sunday’s Premier League draw with Fulham with a back spasm and is receiving treatment, while Keita missed the match with a knock which could keep him out again.

Midfielders Xherdan Shaqiri (muscle), James Milner (hamstring) and Thiago Alcantara (knee) all remain sidelined.

Tottenham are likely to be without Gareth Bale for the trip to Anfield.

The Wales international is struggling with an illness that kept him out of Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace.

Erik Lamela (Achilles) and Japhet Tanganga (shoulder) are also missing.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Phillips, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Jones, Salah, Firmino, Mane, Kelleher, N Williams, R Williams, Matip, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita, Cain, Minamino, Origi.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Hart, Gazzaniga, Doherty, Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Sanchez, Rodon, Davies, Reguilon, Winks, Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Fernandes, Ndombele, Lo Celso, Alli, Bergwijn, Bale, Moura, Son, Kane, Vinicius.