Blackburn could again be without Tom Trybull for Rotherham’s visit

Tom Trybull is set to miss Blackburn’s Championship clash with Rotherham on Wednesday.

The German midfielder was ineligible against parent club Norwich at the weekend and is now struggling with illness.

Trybull joins Ben Brereton, Bradley Dack, Joe Rankin-Costello, Corry Evans, Elliott Bennett, Lewis Travis and Scott Wharton on the sidelines.

It is approaching a year since key man Dack suffered a serious knee injury. A tight hamstring has delayed his return but he is now making good progress again and could feature in the new year.

Trevor Clarke is a major doubt for Rotherham.

Clarke suffered a back problem in training on Monday and was unable to complete the session on Tuesday. He is expected to have recovered for the weekend.

Mickel Miller was not involved in the win over Bristol City on Saturday and manager Paul Warne described the forward as “jaded” but he will be included in the squad.

Shaun MacDonald (broken leg), Chiedozie Ogbene (knee), Clark Robertson (foot) and Kieran Sadlier (ankle) will not be available again until the new year.